'Future Of No First Use Policy Depends On Circumstances': Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today stressed that India reserves the right to change its policy of 'No First Use', which has been the cornerstone of India's nuclear weapons policy for decades. India firmly stood by its 'No First Use' policy but "what happens in future will depend on the circumstances," the minister said at Pokhran in Rajasthan, the site of two nuclear tests by India.

"It is our firm resolve to make India a nuclear power and yet remain firmly committed to the doctrine of 'No First Use'. It is true that till now, India has strictly adhered to the 'No First Use' policy. What happens in future depends on the circumstances," Rajnath Singh told reporters in Pokhran, where he attended the closing ceremony of the army scout master competition in Pokhan.

Rajnath Singh made the comment as he paid tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary at Pokhran where India held nuclear tests in 1974 and 1998. Pokhran-2 was carried out when the Vajpayee-led BJP was in power.

He said Pokhran was the area which witnessed Mr Vajpayee's firm resolve to make India a nuclear power and yet remain firmly committed to the doctrine of 'No First Use'.

The Defence Minister's comment was read by many as a warning amid tension with Pakistan, which has targeted India over the government's move to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

While New Delhi has repeatedly said its decisions on Kashmir are an internal matter in which no country should interfere, Pakistan has called upon the UN Security Council to take it up.

This is not the first time in the last few years that BJP leaders have said it was time to amend India's position. In November 2016, then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar - who died last year - had expressed reservations over India's nuclear posture.

More recently, Lieutenant General BS Nagpal, the former commander-in-chief of the Strategic Forces Command, is reported to have said that the No First Use policy was a "formula for disaster."

Ties between India and Pakistan, strained over the past few years, have hit rock bottom since the Pulwama attack in which 40 soldiers were killed by a suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed. Days later, India sent fighter jets to Pakistan's Balakot to bomb a terror training facility, which led to a dogfight between the two nations at the Line of Control.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.