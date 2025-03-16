India's Innovations Transforming Global Health And Agriculture: Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has praised India's significant role in global health and agriculture, highlighting the country's growing influence in these fields.

Bill Gates, who will be visiting India for the third time in three years, acknowledged the nation's advancements and its potential to address some of the world's most pressing challenges.

In a LinkedIn post, Bill Gates reflected on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's longstanding partnership with India.

"Over the past two decades, the foundation has worked alongside the Indian government, researchers, and entrepreneurs to drive progress in healthcare, agriculture, and digital transformation," he said.

He lauded India's success in public health, particularly in eradicating polio, recalling his visit in 2011 when India marked its last polio case.

Bill Gates also highlighted India's leadership in the fight against tuberculosis (TB), noting the country's investments in new diagnostic tools, AI-powered detection, and innovative treatment strategies.

"A breakthrough saliva-based TB test, costing under $2, is one example of how India is advancing global health," he mentioned.

In agriculture, Bill Gates emphasised India's role in transforming farming through AI tools that help predict weather patterns, select crops, and reduce risks.

He praised India's innovations, which not only benefit its citizens but also contribute to global progress.

Additionally, Bill Gates praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts during India's G20 Presidency to share the country's innovations with the world.

Beyond healthcare and agriculture, Bill Gates also highlighted India's success in digital technology, particularly the development of digital public infrastructure like Aadhaar and digital payments.

"These innovations have improved access to essential services such as banking, healthcare, and government services," he continued.

Microsoft co-founder added: "AI-powered tools now support rural health workers in disease detection, pregnancy care, and patient data management."

Bill Gates' visit also marks a historic milestone for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, as its Board of Trustees will meet in the Global South for the first time, with India chosen as the location.

"This visit will also be significant because -- as we mark our 25th anniversary -- the Gates Foundation's Board of Trustees is meeting in the Global South for the first time," Bill Gates said.

During his visit, Bill Gates plans to meet with government officials, scientists, and philanthropists shaping the future of India and the world.

"India is the right place for this milestone," he concluded.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)