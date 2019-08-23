Releasing 70,000 Crore Of Additional Funds For Banks, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman further said that reforms are the government's top priority.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today decriminalised Corporate Social Responsibility violations, announcing that such matters will now be treated as a civil offence. India's economic growth is more than that of the United States and China, Ms Sitharaman said as she addressed concerns over the state of the economy.

"Our moves have benefited have MSMEs and homebuyers. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) violations will not be treated as criminal offence but as a civil offence," she said.

The Finance Minister further said that reforms are the government's top priority and measures to revive economic growth will be taken.

"I want to give you a picture of what is happening globally. Global growth is 3.2 per cent, likely to be revised downwards. Many organizations say global demand is very weak," Ms Sitharaman said during a press conference.

