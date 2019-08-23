India's Growth Much Higher Than Global Growth: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is addressing a press briefing on the state of economy and told reporters that India's economic growth is much higher than global growth. "Global GDP growth is projected at 3.2 per cent and is probably going to be revised downwards," Ms Sitharaman said. Ms Sitharaman announced a slew of steps to spur the economic growth.
Banks have decided to launch repo-rate linked interest rates - means reduced EMI housing loans, working capital to be cheaper: Nirmala Sitharaman
To encourage investment in capital market, surcharge on long-, short-term capital gains withdrawn: Nirmala Sitharaman
Enhanced surcharge on foreign portfolio investors withdrawn, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
We will set up a cell, led by member of CBDT, for addressing problems of startups. Startups with an I-T issue can approach this panel: Nirmala Sitharaman
US, Germany are witnessing inverted yield curves which indicates lower growth, says Finance Minister.
Reforms are continuous process for this government, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.