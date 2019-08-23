NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
India's Growth Much Higher Than Global Growth: Nirmala Sitharaman

"Global GDP growth is projected at 3.2 per cent and is probably going to be revised downwards," Ms Sitharaman said.

Economy | Edited by | Updated: August 23, 2019 17:57 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is addressing a press briefing on the state of economy and told reporters that India's economic growth is much higher than global growth. "Global GDP growth is projected at 3.2 per cent and is probably going to be revised downwards," Ms Sitharaman said. Ms Sitharaman announced a slew of steps to spur the economic growth.

Here are latest updates:


Aug 23, 2019
17:57 (IST)
Banks have decided to launch repo-rate linked interest rates - means reduced EMI housing loans, working capital to be cheaper: Nirmala Sitharaman
Aug 23, 2019
17:56 (IST)
Aug 23, 2019
17:56 (IST)

To encourage investment in capital market, surcharge on long-, short-term capital gains withdrawn: Nirmala Sitharaman

Aug 23, 2019
17:55 (IST)

Enhanced surcharge on foreign portfolio investors withdrawn, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Aug 23, 2019
17:55 (IST)

Aug 23, 2019
17:55 (IST)
We will set up a cell, led by member of CBDT, for addressing problems of startups. Startups with an I-T issue can approach this panel: Nirmala Sitharaman

Aug 23, 2019
17:54 (IST)
Aug 23, 2019
17:54 (IST)
India's growth much higher than global growth, says Finance Minister.
Aug 23, 2019
17:53 (IST)
US, Germany are witnessing inverted yield curves which indicates lower growth, says Finance Minister.


Aug 23, 2019
17:53 (IST)
Global GDP growth is projected at 3.2% and is probably going to be revised downwards
Aug 23, 2019
17:53 (IST)
Reforms are continuous process for this government, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
