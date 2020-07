India's Global Strategy In Tatters, Centre Clueless About It: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi has been targetting the government over it's foreign policy (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today launched a fierce attack on the government's foreign policy, saying the country is losing power and respect everywhere and the current dispensation does not know what to do.

"India's global strategy is in tatters. We are losing power and respect everywhere and the Government of India (GOI) has no idea what to do," he tweeted.

He cited a media report that claimed that Iran has dropped India from the Chabahar rail project, citing funding delays.

Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the government on its foreign policy and the Congress party has been alleging that it has failed.



