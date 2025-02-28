Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

India's GDP Grew 6.2% In October-December Quarter, Says Government Data

The Indian economy recorded a growth of 6.2 per cent in the third quarter of the current fiscal (October- December 2024) against 9.5 per cent in the year-ago period.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
India's GDP Grew 6.2% In October-December Quarter, Says Government Data
The GDP grew 6.2% in October-December quarter. (Representational)

India's economic growth decelerated to 6.2 per cent in the third quarter of 2024-25, mainly due to poor performance by the manufacturing and mining sectors.

The Indian economy recorded a growth of 6.2 per cent in the third quarter of the current fiscal (October- December 2024) against 9.5 per cent in the year-ago period, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday.

The Indian economy grew at 5.6 per cent in the July-September quarter this fiscal.

The NSO, in its second advance estimate of national accounts, pegged the country's growth at 6.5 per cent for 2024-25.

It had projected a growth of 6.4 per cent for the current fiscal in its first advance estimates released in January 2025.

The NSO also revised the GDP growth for 2023-24 to 9.2 per cent against the earlier estimate of 8.2 per cent.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Gdp, India GDP, Indian Economy
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now