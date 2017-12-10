India's Food Diversity In 29 Pictures

Kerala thali

Cooked in coconut oil & starting with a serving of the sweet payasam, the thali is a perfectly balanced meal, with each and every dish reflecting the heritage and culture of the land pic.twitter.com/4oD4LHJy4o — Indian Diplomacy (@IndianDiplomacy) December 2, 2017

Meghalaya

Varying with different tribes, the thali comprises of sticky rice, spicy meat and fish preparations, steamed foods like momos, vegetables, pickled bamboo shoots etc pic.twitter.com/MURrJuQ0H9 — Indian Diplomacy (@IndianDiplomacy) December 2, 2017

Goa

Comprising of seafood, rice, meat preparations, the spicy Goan cuisine also has vindaloo, coconut milk, rice, banana Halwa & fried kormolas, among other food items pic.twitter.com/6ntlix4rwb — Indian Diplomacy (@IndianDiplomacy) December 2, 2017

Sikkim

The state's thali is a mix of steamed and fried goodness including dishes such as Dal bhat (boiled rice and lentil soup), Thukpa - the noodle based soup , momos, Phagshapa etc pic.twitter.com/MNCsDOXGpt — Indian Diplomacy (@IndianDiplomacy) December 2, 2017

Arunachal Pradesh

Tomatoes, red chilli chutney, rice, meat dish, steamed organic vegetables and fermented products such as cheese and soy beans make the mouthwatering thali pic.twitter.com/2m3RedUWAy — Indian Diplomacy (@IndianDiplomacy) December 3, 2017

Assam

The delicious thali has meat dish, fish, fresh vegetables, aloo pitika, dal and saag pic.twitter.com/R5aWGDogag — Indian Diplomacy (@IndianDiplomacy) December 3, 2017

Manipur

Seasoned with the spicy chili pepper, Manipuri thali consists of rice, fish, leafy vegetables, Tan Ngang (bread) and the irresistible dessert Chahao Kheer, which is made with black rice pic.twitter.com/kFsW4tg1tD — Indian Diplomacy (@IndianDiplomacy) December 3, 2017

Bihar

The state's thali comprises of kebab, boti, chicken masala, sattu parantha, chokha (spicy mashed potatoes), fish curry & postaa-dana kaa halwaa pic.twitter.com/Xub78iTd2S — Indian Diplomacy (@IndianDiplomacy) December 3, 2017

Chattisgarh

The state's trademark thali comprises of delicacies such as rakhia badi, pethas, rice pakodas, bafauri, steamed rice, fara (crispy balls made with leftover cooked rice) pic.twitter.com/l1vILktWG0 — Indian Diplomacy (@IndianDiplomacy) December 3, 2017

Himachal Pradesh

The thali is loaded with hot and spicy lentils, vegetables, sidu, which is a kind of bread and meetha bhaat (sweet rice mixed with nuts) pic.twitter.com/m9bD2eb80f — Indian Diplomacy (@IndianDiplomacy) December 3, 2017

Tamil Nadu

An amalgamation of flavours ranging from spicy to sweet, the thali comprises of rasam, plain rice, curd, badam payasam, sambar, poriyal (curry), kootu etc pic.twitter.com/K2R2wNMSms — Indian Diplomacy (@IndianDiplomacy) December 3, 2017

Andhra Pradesh

High on red chillies and spices, Andhra thali offers food which is simple yet packed with flavours, ranging from rasam, chutney, vada, rice and more pic.twitter.com/ap4QER9t1w — Indian Diplomacy (@IndianDiplomacy) December 5, 2017

Gujarat

The state's thali comprises of dishes that are sweet and tangy, namely methi na thepla, bhakhri, khatti mithi daal (sweet and sour lentil), aloo rasila, steamed rice, badshahi #khichdi etc pic.twitter.com/xarWTfRVFG — Indian Diplomacy (@IndianDiplomacy) December 5, 2017

Haryana

The thali is loaded with homemade white butter, delicacies as kachri ki sabji, #khichdi, bajra/besan chapatti, homemade buttermilk, spicy curds, kadhi pakora etc pic.twitter.com/Yrity7VeqT — Indian Diplomacy (@IndianDiplomacy) December 5, 2017

Jammu and Kashmir

Rice dishes along with meat preparations such as rogan josh, yakhini, harissa etc form the delicious Kashmiri thali, accompanied with the favourite beverages - noon chai and kahwah pic.twitter.com/oSVrGxDD7i — Indian Diplomacy (@IndianDiplomacy) December 5, 2017

Jharkhand

The state's thali has mouth-watering dishes such as chhilka, dhuska, kurthi daal, red rice, lal saag, dehati chicken, dudh peetha, sattu ka parantha, ghugni, litti chokha, balushahi etc pic.twitter.com/iz67WONI2b — Indian Diplomacy (@IndianDiplomacy) December 5, 2017

Madhya Pradesh

The delicious thali comprises of poha (rice flakes cooked with spices), roghan josh, saboodana #khichdi, korma, seekh kebab, achari gosht etc; which is finished with the famous Bhopali paan pic.twitter.com/XHKqa7XBRK — Indian Diplomacy (@IndianDiplomacy) December 5, 2017

Mizoram

The thali has steamed rice, bai made of steamed vegetables along with meat, spinach, bamboo shoot & herbs, koat pitha (deep fried fritters with rice flour and banana) & the delectable dish misa mash poora pic.twitter.com/e4cqqoBhQe — Indian Diplomacy (@IndianDiplomacy) December 5, 2017

Maharashtra

The delicious typical thali has aamras, kosimbir, bhakri roti (millet flatbread), pitla (thick chickpea flour curry), amti (spicy & tangy toor lentil), mutton Kolhapuri, sabudana vada and desserts like kheer & basundi pic.twitter.com/LSU08HMyp7 — Indian Diplomacy (@IndianDiplomacy) December 5, 2017

Odisha

The thali is simple, less spicy and oily, yet intricately flavoured. No Odia cuisine is complete without rice, fish, seafood and yogurt; with pic.twitter.com/lnhnnlLywc — Indian Diplomacy (@IndianDiplomacy) December 6, 2017

Karnataka

The thali comprises of healthy mix of rice, akki roti, dal, vegetables, rasam, sambar, vada, kosambari (salad), rava kesari (dessert) & high infusion of coconut pic.twitter.com/IMckyvEcke — Indian Diplomacy (@IndianDiplomacy) December 6, 2017

Punjab

Famous for its rich, buttery flavours along with the extensive vegetarian and meat dishes, the thali comprises of sarson ka saag, makke ki roti, tandoori roti peeli dal, rice and various meat dishes pic.twitter.com/iqQ1maWRdR — Indian Diplomacy (@IndianDiplomacy) December 6, 2017

Rajasthan

The elaborate thali comprises of dal baati churma, missi roti, gatte ki sabji, panchmela dal, laal maas, bajra roti, buttermilk and desserts like malpuas and halwa pic.twitter.com/WOC40cit2j — Indian Diplomacy (@IndianDiplomacy) December 6, 2017

Tripura

Fried aubergines, Berma, which is a small, oil-pasted & dry fermented fish,

tomato chutney, lentils, rice, muya (bamboo shoot), local fishes, vegetables, herbs, batema etc are staple part of the thali pic.twitter.com/92wWaeJvm2 — Indian Diplomacy (@IndianDiplomacy) December 6, 2017

Uttar Pradesh

Comprising of both vegetarian & non-vegetarian dishes, the thali has delectable varieties such as bharwan chicken pasanda, mutton kofta, aloo rasedaar, keema dum, naans & desserts as imarti, pedas & balushahi pic.twitter.com/LEXuC6tYva — Indian Diplomacy (@IndianDiplomacy) December 6, 2017

West Bengal

Fish, vegetables, potol bhaja, torkari, doi maach, kebabs, rice, lentils, chor chori, sandesh etc. form the basic ingredients of Bengali thali pic.twitter.com/OFJR1k8m5O — Indian Diplomacy (@IndianDiplomacy) December 7, 2017

Uttarakhand

Aaloo Daal Pakora, til ki chutney (made with coriander & sesame seeds), gahat ka shorba, kappa, phanu, jholi (curd & chick pea flour curry), meetha bhaat, chol roti, lesu and the dessert, roat make a delicious thali pic.twitter.com/4XRgheyX3L — Indian Diplomacy (@IndianDiplomacy) December 7, 2017

Telangana

The basic thali comprises of vegetarian dishes such as bachali kura (spinach curry cooked in tamarind paste) and pachi pulusu (similar to rasam) & non-veg dishes consisting of chicken and mutton curries like ooru kodi pulusu and golichina gamsam pic.twitter.com/nquQvVcckB — Indian Diplomacy (@IndianDiplomacy) December 7, 2017

Nagaland

The Naga thali brims with vegetables, chillies and variety of meat and fish, which are often smoked, dried or fermented pic.twitter.com/zOynxFKUVI — Indian Diplomacy (@IndianDiplomacy) December 7, 2017

In its pursuit to engage people through digital diplomacy, the Ministy of Extrernal Affairs (MEA) has put up a series of posts about scrumptious dishes from different states of India.From Uttar Pradesh's Bharwan chicken pasanda and Balushahi to Tamil Nadu's Rasam and Badam payasam, the pictures that MEA posted highlight India's food diversity. The posts refer to the popular "Sarson ka saag" and "makki ki roti" from Punjab and give a sneak peak into the eating habits of people from Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura."No Odia cuisine is complete without rice, fish, seafood and yogurt," the MEA says in one of the posts.India's gastronomy has a rich history that dates back to thousands of years. While the platter from South India is usually incomplete without rice, people from West Bengal are usually unapologetic about their love for fish. Indians are also known to have a sweet tooth and almost all Indian states have their own sweet delicacies.In the land of flavours and spices, platters from Maharashtra, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, among other regions are a must have.It goes without saying that different Indian cusines have put the different states on the global map. Recently, when former United States President Barack Obama visited India, he made a reference to dal, which is among country's most important staples."I'm the only US president to have the recipe of dal," Mr Obama. He mentioned he had an Indian and a Pakistani roomates and their while adding his mothers had taught him how to cook dal.