India's Food Diversity In 29 Pictures

From Uttar Pradesh's Bharwan chicken pasanda and Balushahi to Tamil Nadu's Rasam and Badam payasam, the pictures that MEA posted highlight India's food diversity. The posts refer to the popular "Sarson ka saag" and "makki ki roti" from Punjab and give a sneak peak into the eating habits of people from Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura.

All India | Posted by | Updated: December 10, 2017 15:36 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
India's Food Diversity In 29 Pictures

India's gastronomy has a rich history.

New Delhi:  In its pursuit to engage people through digital diplomacy, the Ministy of Extrernal Affairs (MEA)  has put up a series of posts about scrumptious dishes from different states of India. 

From Uttar Pradesh's  Bharwan chicken pasanda and Balushahi  to Tamil Nadu's Rasam and Badam payasam, the pictures that MEA posted highlight India's food diversity. The posts refer to the popular "Sarson ka saag" and "makki ki roti" from Punjab and give a sneak peak into the eating habits of people from Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura. 

"No Odia cuisine is complete without rice, fish, seafood and yogurt," the MEA says in one of the posts. 

India's gastronomy has a rich history that dates back to thousands of years. While the platter from South India is usually incomplete without rice, people from West Bengal are usually unapologetic about their love for fish. Indians are also known to have a sweet tooth and almost all Indian states have their own sweet delicacies. 

In the land of flavours and spices, platters from Maharashtra, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, among other regions are a must have. 

It goes without saying that different Indian cusines have put the different states on the global map. Recently, when former United States President Barack Obama visited India, he made a reference to dal, which is among country's most important staples.

"I'm the only US president to have the recipe of dal," Mr Obama. He mentioned he had an Indian and a Pakistani roomates and their while adding his mothers had taught him how to cook dal

Trending

India's food diversityIndian cuisinesMinistry of External Affairs

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................