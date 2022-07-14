India's First Monkeypox Case Reported In Kerala, Man Who Travelled From UAE

Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox, fever and rashes, but far less severe. (Representative Image)

A man who travelled from the UAE has tested positive for monkeypox in Kerala, state Health Minister Veena George said today. He landed at the Thiruvananthapuram airport and is "quite stable, with all vitals normal", she told the news agency ANI.

"There is nothing to worry about or to be anxious about. All the steps are being taken and the patient is stable," the minister said. His primary contacts have also been identified, including his father, mother, a taxi driver, an auto driver, and 11 fellow passengers from adjacent seats, she added.

The virus — usually found in Africa — causes fever symptoms besides distinctive bumpy rashes. The illness is usually manageable, though one of two strains is more dangerous. The Congo strain causes death in up to 10 per cent of the patients. The West African strain is milder, with a fatality rate of around 1 per cent.

It was first found in monkeys in 1958, hence the name. Rodents are now seen as the main source of transmission. It spreads through close contact, both from animals and, less commonly, between humans.

Two months ago, scientists were alarmed after a few cases of monkeypox — which hardly occurs outside Africa's western and central regions — were reported or suspected in the United Kingdom, Portugal and Spain.

It puts virologists on alert also because it is in the smallpox family. Smallpox was eradicated by vaccination in 1980, and the shot has since been phased out. But that vaccine also protects against monkeypox, so the winding down of vaccination could be behind new cases, experts have said.