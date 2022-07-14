As Monkeypox Cases Rise Globally, Centre's Advisory To States

Monkeypox: States have been asked to test and screen suspects at all points of entry.

Concerned over the rise of monkeypox cases rise in Europe and America, the Centre today wrote to states urging them to take precautionary measures. Monkeypox is a viral illness endemic in West and Central African countries that causes symptoms such as fever and rash.

According to the World Health Organisation, a total of 3,413 monkeypox cases have been reported this year. The majority of cases have been reported in Europe and America.

In a letter to all states, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote, "Continued expansion of spread of monkeypox disease globally calls for proactive strengthening and operationalisation of requisite public health actions for preparedness and response against the disease in India also."

The letter goes on to list 5 key actions that the states must take. States have been asked to test and screen suspects at all points of entry. Authorities have also been asked to conduct regular orientation programmes for all health officials.

Mr Bhushan has also asked states to identify hospitals to manage monkeypox cases and ensure adequate human resource and logistic support at these hospitals.

Earlier today, a person who returned from abroad has been admitted to a hospital in Kerala after he showed symptoms of monkeypox, state Health Minister Veena George said. The minister said his samples have been collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology for testing.

Without revealing more details, Ms George said the person showed symptoms of monkeypox and he was in close contact with a monkeypox patient abroad. She said the disease could be confirmed only after getting the test results.