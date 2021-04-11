India's Covid Positivity Rate Up 3.5 Times In A Month Amid Biggest Spike

India's Covid tally reached over 1.33 crore cases.

The share of coronavirus tests that are coming back positive, known as the positivity rate, has jumped more than 3.5 times in four weeks, the Health Ministry's data showed on Sunday, highlighting the massing COVID-19 surge that have pushed India's daily cases to all-time highs. The country added 1,52,879 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, setting another grim one-day record as the country's Covid tally reached over 1.33 crore cases. 839 deaths in the last 24 hour pushed the total death count to 1.69 lakh.

Sunday was the fifth consecutive day that India has recorded more than 1 lakh cases in a day. The new cases reported were five per cent higher than a day before when 1,45,384 cases were reported.