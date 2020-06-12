India's COVID Cases May Peak In July Or August: Delhi Hospital Vice Chairman

India's COVID-19 tally on Friday witnessed its highest-ever spike of 10,956 cases. (Representational)

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Vice-Chairman Dr SP Byotra on Friday said that India might witness a surge in COVID-19 cases in early or mid-July or in August this year.

"The curve does not seem to flatten anytime soon. We might see a peak in early or mid-July or possibly in August. Moreover, I do not anticipate the vaccine till the first quarter of next year," Mr Byotra told ANI.

He said that around 10-15 per cent of coronavirus patients need to be hospitalised. "But are we ready?" the doctor asked.

Mr Byotra said that the governments should take everyone into confidence both government-run hospitals and private ones to combat COVID-19.

He asserted on the need to maintain social distancing, use of face masks and frequent hand wash.

Mr Byotra pointed out that after lockdown relaxations there is a huge rush in markets and people are not following social distancing.

India's COVID-19 tally on Friday witnessed its highest-ever spike of 10,956 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). As many as 396 deaths due to the infection have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 2,97,535, including 1,41,842 active cases, 1,47,195 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,498 deaths.