India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Reaches 59.52 Per Cent

A total of 11,881 COVID-19 patients have been cured during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative figure to 3,59,859, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This further takes the recovery rate to 59.52 per cent. As on date, there are 1,32,912 recovered cases more than the active COVID-19 cases. Presently, there are 2,26,947 active cases and all are under medical supervision.

The top 15 States in terms of absolute numbers of COVID-19 recovered cases are - Maharashtra (93,154), Delhi (59,992), Tamil Nadu (52,926), Gujarat (24,030), Uttar Pradesh (16,629), Rajasthan (14,574), West Bengal (12,528), Madhya Pradesh (10,655), Haryana (10,499), Telangana (8,082), Karnataka (8,063), Bihar (7,946), Andhra Pradesh (6,988), Assam (5,851) and Odisha (5,353).

On the other hand, the top 15 in terms of recovery rate are - Chandigarh (82.3 per cent), Meghalaya (80.8 per cent), Rajasthan (79.6 per cent), Uttarakhand (78.6 per cent), Chhattisgarh (78.3 per cent), Tripura (78.3 per cent), Bihar (77.5 per cent), Mizoram (76.9 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (76.9 per cent), Jharkhand (76.6 per cent), Odisha (73.2 per cent), Gujarat (72.3 per cent), Haryana (70.3 per cent), Ladakh (70.1 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (69.1 per cent).

