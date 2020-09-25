India's COVID-19 Recoveries Close To 48 Lakh, Recovery Rate Nearly 82%: Centre

The COVID-19 recovery rate in India is nearly 82%, the health ministry said today (Representational)

India's total COVID-19 recoveries have surged to over 47.5 lakh with 10 states and union territories including Maharashtra, Delhi and West Bengal accounting for 73 per cent of the new recovered cases, the Union Health Ministry said today.

A total of 81,177 patients have recuperated from COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 47,56,164 and pushing the recovery rate 81.74 per cent.

Recovered cases have exceeded active cases (9,70,116) by nearly 38 lakh (37,86,048) as on date, the ministry highlighted.

"Spurred by this number of very high recoveries, the national recovery rate continues to follow a rising curve. It stands at 81.74 per cent as on date," the ministry said.

It said that 73 per cent of the new recovered cases have been reported from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam.

Maharashtra continues to lead with more than 17,000 new recoveries. Andhra Pradesh contributed more than 8,000 to the single day recoveries.

Also, 86,052 new confirmed cases have been reported in a span of 24 hours in the country, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The ministry said 75 per cent of the new cases are found to be concentrated in 10 states and union territories -- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Delhi, West Bengal and Telangana.

Maharashtra contributed more than 19,000 to the new cases. Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka both have contributed more than 7,000.

Also, 1,141 deaths have been registered in a day with 83 per cent of them being from 10 states and union territories -- Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Chhattisgarh.

Forty per cent of the new deaths reported on Thursday are from Maharashtra with 459 fatalities followed by Punjab and Uttar Pradesh with 76 and 67 deaths, respectively.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)