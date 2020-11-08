India's Coronavirus Cases Cross 85 Lakh, Over 45,000 New Cases In A Day

There are now 85,07,754 coronavirus cases in the country with a positivity rate of 3.8 per cent.

Active cases further dropped to 5,12,665 after a decrease of 3,967 in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below 6 lakh for the tenth consecutive day.

Total cured cases rose to 78.7 lakh as 49,082 people fought off the disease successfully in this period. The country, second worst-hit nation by the pandemic, now has a recovery rate of 92.5 per cent.

While Delhi, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh accounted for 53 per cent of all cases in the past day, Himachal Pradesh registered its largest 24-hour case rise after 52 days with 573 cases.

The highest deaths were recorded in Maharashtra (150), Delhi (79), West Bengal (58), Kerala (28), and 25 each from Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the health ministry, India's Covid death rate slid marginally to 1.48 per cent for the first time in months. The government targets to bring the mortality rate to under 1 per cent and state-wise positivity rate to under 5 per cent as winter sets in.

Rising pollution amid lowering temperatures have worried experts and government agencies about a potential rise in infections that could be worse than the mid-September surge of an average 90,000 cases a day.

In this backdrop, even though many states have banned firecrackers to check pollution on Diwali, Karnataka has reversed its decision in favour of "green crackers" following "suggestions" from people.

A second coronavirus wave is ploughing relentlessly through Europe which reported more than 120 lakh cases and 3 lakh deaths since the COVID-19 virus first hit as Italy returned to lockdown. Two-thirds of these fatalities have been registered in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain and Russia.