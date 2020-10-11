India's Coronavirus Cases Cross 70 Lakh, Over 60 Lakh Have Recovered

"The five top states with maximum caseload (61% active cases) are also contributing more than half (54.3%) of the total recoveries," the Health Ministry said in a tweet this morning.

Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, reported 11,416 new cases, taking tally to 15,17,434. Over 40,000 people have died in the western state so far.

Confirmed cases of coronavirus have crossed the 7.50 lakh mark in Andhra Pradesh as 5,653 infections were added afresh on Saturday. Neighbouring Karnataka, which also severly hit by the pandemic, has breached the seven lakh mark with 10,517 fresh cases.

Delhi reported 2,866 new cases and 48 fatalities due to coronavirus on Saturday. The death rate -- based on the last 10 days - stands at 1.41 per cent whereas the cumulative fatality rate stands at 1.87 per cent. The National Centre for Disease Control has warned that the national capital may witness 15,000 daily cases during winter.

In Bengal, veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who is currently in intensive care from complications due to Covid-19, underwent plasma therapy at a private hosptial in Kolkata. Mr Chatterjee -- one of Bengal's most venerated actor -- had tested positive on Monday.

India's continuously rising recovery rate and progressively falling active cases have proven the success of the Centre-led COVID-19 containment strategy, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had recently said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.

India remains the second worst affected nation by the coronavirus pandemic, next only to the United States where the Covid tally is about 76 lakh with more than 2 lakh deaths.

The United States hit a two-month high on Friday with over 58,000 infections of the new coronavirus. Ten of the 50 states, including the Midwestern states of Indiana, Minnesota, Missouri and Ohio, reported record one-day rises in cases, according to Reuters data.