Veteran Bengal Actor Soumitra Chatterjee, Covid+, In ICU

Soumitra Chatterjee tested positive on Monday (October 6).

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee is currently in intensive care due to complications linked to Covid-19. The octogenarian was admitted to the Belle Vue hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday, after testing positive a day before. His daughter said Mr Chatterjee is suffering from Covid encephalopathy and is disoriented and restless.

According to hospital sources, the actor may require an MRI of the brain to investigate the encephalopathy, which has led to "an acute confusional state."

Earlier in the day, his daughter Poulomi Chatterjee had said, "As per the team of 12 doctors attending to him, my father is maintaining his vital parameters and is stable on this count. His blood pressure is normal, and he has no need of oxygen administration at the moment. However, he is suffering from Covid encephalopathy and, therefore, disoriented and restless at this time."

Thanking well-wishers for their concern, Ms Chatterjee said, "All due care is being taken on this count. There has been no deterioration on account of his co-morbidities, including a high PSA count, pneumonia tendencies and compromised lungs, which is a good sigh."

Soumitra Chatterjee was in hospital last year in August with breathing difficulties, after a respiratory tract infection and other 'age-related problems', including sodium-potassium imbalance. He was released from hospital on August 21, 2019.

The actor tested positive on Monday (October 6). He was reportedly shooting a documentary and had gone to a studio on October 1.

Mr Chatterjee is Bengal's most venerated actor, ever since his debut Satyajit Ray's film 'Apur Sansar' released in 1959, following which he worked closely with the auteur on a total of 14 films.

He was also directed by Mrinal Sen, Tapan Sinha, Tarun Majumdar and other legendary filmmakers.

He continues to act and deliver popular cinematic hits as well as stage plays, some he also directed.

His latest film is 'Sanjhbati', which was released in 2019.

Soumitra Chatteejee received the Padma Bhushan in 2004. In 2012, he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the Government of India's highest award for cinema for lifetime achievement. In 2018, he received France's highest civilian award, the Legion of Honour.

Mr Chatterjee has made his mark not only in film but also in theatre, as a writer, play-write and director.