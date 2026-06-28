India's Big Step Towards Clean Fuel With Green Hydrogen From Nuclear Reactor

India's fast breeder reactor programme has achieved a major global breakthrough by opening up a new pathway to produce green hydrogen using the heat generated during nuclear energy production. In a first of its kind development, Indian scientists at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu have demonstrated that advanced nuclear reactors can now generate not just electricity but also hydrogen, creating two powerful clean energy carriers from the same source.

At the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam, NDTV visited the iconic Fast Breeder Test Reactor (FBTR), the cornerstone of India's advanced nuclear journey.

This reactor, operational since October 18, 1985, has been at the heart of India's second stage nuclear programme and has played a crucial role in developing technologies for the future. Now, it has added another milestone by supporting hydrogen production through nuclear heat.

The Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) has now inaugurated a hydrogen production facility based on the Copper Chlorine thermochemical process, developed by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai. What makes this truly unique is that the process uses heat directly from the fast breeder reactor instead of relying on fossil fuels or electrical heating.

This makes the hydrogen produced completely clean, with no carbon emissions.

For decades, nuclear reactors have primarily been seen as sources of electricity. But this breakthrough changes that understanding. Now, nuclear energy can be used to produce hydrogen, which can be stored, transported and used for multiple purposes including fuel cells and industrial applications.

In simple terms, nuclear energy is no longer just about power generation, it is now about powering an entire clean energy ecosystem.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy, highlighted the significance of this development.

"The integration of nuclear energy with emerging clean energy technologies such as hydrogen production represents a strategic pathway towards a sustainable energy future. Nuclear power can provide reliable carbon free electricity as well as high temperature process heat which is ideal for hydrogen production," he said.

Dr Mohanty also emphasised that this achievement reflects India's growing strength in advanced nuclear technologies and clean energy systems. He congratulated the teams at BARC and IGCAR for transforming a complex scientific concept into a working reality.

NDTV's visit to Kalpakkam also provided a close look at how the Fast Breeder Test Reactor operates.

Inside the control room, scientists monitor every aspect of reactor performance -- from coolant systems to power levels. The reactor's unique design allows it to produce more fuel than it consumes, a feature that makes fast breeder technology critical for India's long term energy security.

Importantly, the reactor operates at high temperatures, which is essential for driving thermochemical processes like hydrogen production. This capability is what sets fast reactors apart from conventional reactors and enables this new application.

Adding perspective to this achievement, Sreekumar G. Pillai, Director of IGCAR, said, "The successful demonstration of hydrogen production using nuclear process heat showcases the versatility of advanced nuclear systems and underscores our commitment to developing innovative solutions for India's clean energy transition."

The story of FBTR is deeply linked to the evolution of India's nuclear programme. Commissioned in 1985, it has generated decades of operational experience and has been used to develop fuels, materials and technologies required for fast reactors. It is widely regarded as the mother reactor of India's breeder programme.

Its big brother, the 500 megawatt Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam, has recently achieved a major milestone by attaining criticality. This marks the beginning of sustained nuclear chain reaction in the reactor and signals India's readiness to scale up fast breeder technology. Together, FBTR and PFBR represent the backbone of the second stage of India's three stage nuclear programme.

What makes the current development even more important is its potential impact on India's climate goals. Hydrogen is widely seen as the fuel of the future, especially for sectors that are difficult to decarbonize. By producing hydrogen using nuclear heat, India can create large volumes of clean fuel without emitting carbon dioxide.

This aligns directly with India's commitment to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2070. Nuclear energy, with its ability to provide both electricity and high temperature heat, is now emerging as a key pillar in that strategy.



The Kalpakkam hydrogen facility is currently a technology demonstrator, but it lays the foundation for future large scale plants. Scientists will use this facility to optimize the process and explore commercial deployment in coming years.

What is clear is that India has taken a significant step forward. The fast breeder programme has moved beyond its traditional role and is now contributing to a broader clean energy mission. From generating electricity to producing hydrogen, these reactors are shaping the future of sustainable energy.

As India pursues its vision of becoming a developed nation, breakthroughs like this highlight the power of indigenous innovation. At Kalpakkam, the atom is not just lighting homes, it is now helping fuel a cleaner tomorrow.