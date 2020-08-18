'Indians Must Question': Rahul Gandhi Shares Congress Letter To Zuckerberg

Rahul Gandhi today shared the party's letter to Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg.

Congress's Rahul Gandhi today shared the party's letter to Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg, which comes amid the raging row over an article on US publication Wall Street Journal that said Facebook deliberately ignored disruptive content from members of the ruling BJP and as well as right-wing leaders. The party has demanded a time-bound high level inquiry into the conduct of Facebook India leadership team over what it called "Facebook India's blatant biases and dubious practices".

"We cannot allow any manipulation of our hard-earned democracy through bias, fake news & hate speech. As exposed by @WSJ, Facebook's involvement in peddling fake and hate news needs to be questioned by all Indians," Mr Gandhi's tweet accompanying the letter read.

We cannot allow any manipulation of our hard-earned democracy through bias, fake news & hate speech.



As exposed by @WSJ, Facebook's involvement in peddling fake and hate news needs to be questioned by all Indians. pic.twitter.com/AvBR6P0wAK — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 18, 2020

The letter, signed by the party's senior leader KC Venugopal, cited the WSJ article of August 14 about alleged Facebook India''s "blatant basis in content regulation" and said "it was not a surprise revelation".

Facebook "May be a willing participant in thwarting the rights and values that the founding leaders of the Congress sacrificed their lives for", the letter read, asking the US firm to publish all instances of "hate speech posts since 2014 that were allowed on the platform".