17 Indians, Held Captive By Armed Mafia In Libya For Months, Brought Back

The Indian nationals arrived in Libya after being duped by travel agents.

17 Indian nationals from Punjab and Haryana, who were being held captive by an armed group in Zwara City in Libya after being trafficked from India, were on Sunday successfully evacuated to India, sources said. They reached New Delhi on Sunday evening.

The case was brought to the attention of the Indian Embassy in Tunis (looking after Libya) on May 26 by the family members of the stranded Indian nationals, they said, adding that the Embassy has been in close touch with the family members ever since.

"The Indian Nationals arrived in Libya after being duped by travel agents under the pretext of lucrative jobs in Italy and were detained by the mafia in Libya," the Embassy posted on X.

The Indian Nationals arrived in Libya after being duped by travel agents under the pretext of lucrative jobs in Italy and were detained by the mafia in Libya. — India in Tunisia (@IndiainTunisia) August 21, 2023

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney, who had played a role in facilitating the evacuation, asked Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar to take immediate action against agents who had defrauded these youths who had planned to go to Italy but were sent to Libya.

"With blessings of Akalpurakh Waheguru jee we spearheaded successful evacuation of 17 youth of Punjab and Haryana from gallows of death in Libya where unscruplous agents duped them after taking 13 Lakh each. @BhagwantMann @mlkhattar immediate Firs shd be registered against agents who committed this heinous crime @sunfoundationIn @wpo," Mr Singh said in a tweet.

With blessings of Akalpurakh Waheguru jee we spearheaded successful evacuation of 17 youth of Punjab & Harayana from gallows of death in Libya where unscruplous agents duped them after taking 13 Lakh each . @BhagwantMann@mlkhattar immediate Firs shd be registered against agents… https://t.co/J8s5Vqc3gx — Vikramjit Singh MP (@vikramsahney) August 21, 2023

The National Minorities Commission had in March said that the incident came to light in February that a few people were taken from India to Dubai and then to Libya through illegal means. They were wounded and were also facing scarcity of food or water when they were rescued, it said.

The Embassy reportedly regularly pursued the matter with Libyan authorities throughout May and June, as well as through informal channels.

On June 13, Libyan authorities were able to rescue the Indian nationals, but kept them in their custody given that they had illegally entered the country.

Following high-level intervention by the Indian Ambassador in Tunis and senior Ministry of External Affairs officials from New Delhi, Libyan authorities agreed to release them, sources said.

During their stay in Libya, the Indian Embassy reportedly looked after the needs of the Indians, including providing essential food items, medicines, and clothes.

Since they did not have passports, Emergency Certificates were issued for their travel to India, according to sources. Tickets for return to India were also provided and paid for by the Indian Embassy.

The country has been suffering escalating violence and unrest ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011.

The country is currently divided between a government that was appointed by the House of Representatives in March, and the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity that refuses to hand over office except to an elected government.