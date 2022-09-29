Indian YouTuber 'Skylord', With Millions Of Fans, Dies In Accident

Abhiyuday Mishra was known by the screen name "Skylord"

Abhiyuday Mishra, a popular gaming YouTuber, has died in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh, local media reported. Mishra used to upload videos of his gameplay of Garena Free Fire, a multiplayer shooter for mobile phones similar to PUBG, and he grew a large fan base eventually.

He was known by the screen name "Skylord". His last post on Instagram, followed by 4.24 lakh people, was a selfie captioned, "Madhya Pradesh. The heart of Incredible India." He posted his last video two weeks ago on YouTube, which has 1.64 million followers.

Mishra was riding a motorcycle with a group when he was rammed by a truck on the state highway near Sohagpur, 122 km from state capital Bhopal, on Sunday, Dainik Bhaskar reported.

The group was on a state riding tour to promote tourism, sponsored by the Madhya Pradesh government. The tour started on September 21 in Khajuraho, the ancient city known for its magnificent temples and intricate sculptures in Chattarpur district.

Mishra's fans posted condolences on his social media profiles.

A police case has been filed against the truck driver, local media reported.