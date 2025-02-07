Indian Startups To Showcase Innovations In India Energy Week: 10 Points

Indian Start-ups will showcase their innovations to over 70,000 energy professionals from 120 countries in the India Energy Week (IEW) scheduled to be held on February 11-14 at Yashobhoomi, Delhi. There will be a special startup pavilion at IEW 2025.

The startup pavilion will show the breadth of innovation in India's energy sector. Last week, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri announced the winners of two prestigious startup challenges - Avinya'25 and Vasudha - at a special ceremony held at ONGC headquarters. The announcement came at the conclusion of 'Energize India: Catalyzing Growth Through Startup Innovation,' a high-powered conclave that brought together energy sector veterans, investors, and innovators. Mr Puri highlighted the pivotal role of PSUs under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in fostering innovation through a Rs 547.35 crore startup fund. Supporting 303 startups with Rs 286.36 crore, these efforts propel India's vibrant ecosystem of over 110 unicorns, creating transformative growth and jobs. The winning startups will receive prominent exposure at India Energy Week 2025, where they will showcase their innovations to over 70,000 energy professionals from 120 countries. The winners will join 14 public sector undertaking (PSU) startups in a special startup pavilion at IEW 2025, demonstrating the breadth of innovation in India's energy sector. The IEW 2025 to be held from February 11 to 14 has grown significantly from its previous editions in Bengaluru and Goa and will feature over 700 exhibiting companies, 500 speakers, and more than 6,000 delegates. The US-India Business Council (USIBC) has said it will lead a high-level delegation to India Energy Week. USIBC's participation will feature key engagements with Mr Puri on the 'Future of India-US Energy Partnership'. Rahul Sharma, Managing Director of USIBC India, underscored the important work that Indian and US companies are leading to showcase the strength of the energy partnership in cutting-edge technology and investments between the two countries. "The US and India are primed to power up our energy security and economic growth. Both nations share a commitment to energy innovation, new technologies, and strengthening energy supply chains," Mr Sharma said. Last week, Pankaj Jain, Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said, "Fossil fuel is not going anywhere in India for the next 25 years. We have several terabytes of seismic data on our open waters earmarked for exploration. I urge our bright sparks to think about developing solutions to mine through the data and contribute to hydrocarbon exploration efforts." India has firmly established itself as the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world, with over 1.57 lakh certificates issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) for recognition of startups as of December 31, 2024. The nation's entrepreneurial landscape, fuelled by more than 100 unicorns, is redefining innovation and creating new opportunities across sectors. The IEW 2025 under the patronage of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and organised by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) and dmg events will convene the global energy industry to address the most pressing challenges facing the sector.


