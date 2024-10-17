Railways Changes Rules For Advance Ticket Booking, Reduces It From 120 Days To...

Representational Image

The Indian Railways has announced to reduce the existing time limit for advance train ticket booking, media reports claimed.

Passengers will now be able to book tickets only 60 days in advance as against the previous 120-day booking period. The period of advance reservation is exclusive of the day of departure of the train.

The new rule will reportedly come into effect from November 1, 2024, and will not impact the passengers who have already booked their tickets.

However, there will be no change in rules in the case of some day-time express trains, where a shorter time limit for advance reservation is currently applicable.

There also will be no change in the 365-day time period for foreign tourists.

According to reports, around 30-35 crore passengers travel on Indian trains every year.