Railways Asks 75 Stations To Install 100-Feet Tall National Flags

Authorities have been asked to complete flag installation work by end of December. (File)

The Indian Railways has decided to install at least 100-feet tall national flags on the premises of 75 of the busiest stations in the country, including seven in Mumbai, by the end of this year.

The Railway Board issued the order on October 22, which has been forwarded to all the zonal railways.

The authorities concerned have been asked to complete the flag installation work by the end of December.

The order issued by Vivek Saxena, Railway Board executive director (station development), says, "The Board has decided to provide monumental flag (of at least 100-ft height) at all the erstwhile 'A1' class railway stations. The work should be completed by December 2018."

The cost of the work will be charged under umbrella work of 'Soft upgrades improvement at stations', it said.

"The flag should be provided in circulating areas of the stations and at a suitable place. It should be provided with focused lights. The security and safety of the flag shall rest with Railway Protection Force (RPF)," the order said.

A senior official said they have received the communication and places to install the flags are being identified.

Chief spokesperson of the Western Railway Ravinder Bhakar said, "The Railway Board's order will be followed in letter and spirit and our team will do our best to complete the installation work within the deadline."

Passenger representatives, however, expressed reservations over the move.

Ratan Poddar, a member of the Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee panel, said: "The priority of the Railways should be upgrading the passenger amenities and installation of flags is certainly not related to that. I don't think mere installation of flags will instill a sense of patriotism in people."