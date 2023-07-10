Indian Rafale Jets Reach France To Take Part In Bastille Day Parade

The French traditional military parade is held in Paris during Bastille Day on July 14.

Indian Rafale jets reached France where they will take part in the Bastille Day flypast over the Champs Elysees, Paris, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the guest of honour.

Taking to Twitter, France's ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain said, "A warm welcome to France for the Indian Rafale jets that will soar in the skies of Paris on Friday for #BastilleDay!"

PM Modi's visit will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the "strategic partnership" between France and India.

At the invitation of France President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi will be the Guest of Honour on France's National Day on July 14.

Earlier, on July 8, Indian Air Force (IAF) officials said that the IAF flying contingent of 4 Rafale aircraft and 2 C-17 Globemasters were welcomed by the French Air and Space Force (FASF).

The statement also said that India and France have a long history of cooperation, particularly in the area of air power, as seen by the flypast and march of the IAF air warriors on Bastille Day.

"The flypast and marching by the IAF air warriors on Bastille Day follow a long association that the two nations share, especially in the field of air power," said the statement.

Many Indians like Welinkar, Shivdev Singh, HC Dewan and Jumbo Majumdar fought over the skies of France during the two World Wars. Some, like Jumbo Majumdar, were also decorated for their gallant action, over the Falaise Gap, during the terminal phase of World War II, added the official statement.

The statement also said, "The Indian Air Force has operated multiple French aircraft starting with the Ouragan." This was followed by fighter aircraft like Breguet Alize, Mystere IVA, SEPECAT Jaguar, Mirage 2000 and now, the Rafale.

"Helicopters like the Alouette-III & Lama continue to render yeoman services to India, especially in the remote Himalayan areas," it added.

The official statement also stated that IAF marching contingent was commanded by Squadron leader Sindhu Reddy, an accomplished helicopter pilot.

It said that Reddy has also extensively flown the Alouette-III helicopter while in her service.

"As a matter of fact, the IAF marching contingent is commanded by Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, who is an accomplished helicopter pilot. She has also extensively flown the Alouette-III helicopter in her service," said the statement.

The statement further said that professional ties between the two Air Forces were strengthened during flying exercises like Ex Desert Knight, Garuda and Orion.

It also added that the strategic friendship, which spans decades and continues to develop both on the ground and in the air, can be seen in the IAF's Rafale aircraft flying wings to wings with the FASF.

