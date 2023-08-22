Indian-Origin Women's Rakhi Welcome For PM Modi In South Africa

Indian community women tied rakhis to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in South Africa

Women from the Indian community in South Africa's Johannesburg tied 'rakhi' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they welcomed him on Tuesday.

The Arya Samaj South African President Arthi Nanakchand Shanand and a member of the Indian community with Dr Sarres Padayachee, an author, tied 'rakhi' to the Prime Minister.

Ahead of PM Modi's arrival in South Africa, Arthi Nanakchand Shanand, said that PM Modi sees the world as 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' -One earth, one family.

"PM Modi is more like a father figure to us. I feel his presence here makes us feel that we belong...PM Modi sees the world as 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' -One earth, one family. With his learnings from the Vedas, he is going to make a big change in South Africa," she told news agency ANI.

"We have the utmost respect for PM Modi ji because he has certainly contributed towards many changes that will benefit not only India but also South Africa," Ms Padayachee said.

Not only the Indian community tied 'rakhi' but PM Modi also received a special spiritual welcome in South Africa today.

PM Modi today arrived in South Africa where he will attend the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg from August 22 to August 24 at the invitation of the country's President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.

PM Modi said that he looks forward to holding bilateral meetings with "some of the leaders present in Johannesburg".

"BRICS has been pursuing a strong cooperation agenda across various sectors. We value that BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of concern for the entire Global South, including development imperatives and reform of the multilateral system," PM Modi said.

BRICS is a grouping of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

This will be PM Modi's third visit to South Africa and the trip marks the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between India and South Africa.

This year's BRICS is under the presidency of South Africa. The theme of this year's summit is: "BRICS and Africa: Partnership for mutually accelerated growth, sustainable development and inclusive multilateralism."

This will be the first in-person BRICS Summit after three consecutive years of virtual meetings owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)