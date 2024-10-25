Indian-Origin Woman Given Hospital Order For Killing Minor Daughter In UK

Jaskirat Kaur denied murder and went on to plead guilty to her daughter's manslaughter (Representational)

A 33-year-old Indian-origin woman, who had earlier admitted to killing her 10-year-old daughter, was on Friday sentenced to an indefinite hospital order over her mental health concerns.

Jaskirat Kaur, also known as Jasmine Kang, was on March 4 charged with the murder of Shay Kang, who was found dead at their home in a town in the West Midlands region of England.

West Midlands Police said the girl had been found with injuries at an address in the town of Rowley Regis and pronounced dead at the scene.

Jaskirat Kaur denied murder and went on to plead guilty to her daughter's manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

She has now been sentenced to a hospital order in a secure facility for an indefinite period after reports related to her mental health were submitted in court.

"This is a harrowing case for everyone involved. Jaskirat Kaur suffered a mental health episode at the time of the attack which led to her daughter's death," Detective Inspector Dan Jarratt from the West Midlands Police Homicide department said in a statement.

"Shay was a young girl with her whole life ahead of her. She has been described as a bright and happy child. Her death has had a profound impact on those who knew her as well as the wider community and our thoughts remain with everyone who loved her," he said.

Kang was found dead at the home she shared with her mother on Robin Close after Kaur called emergency services to report the death. Officers arrived at the scene on March 4 and arrested the mother, who admitted to stabbing Shay the previous night. Following a forensic post-mortem, it was found Shay was stabbed multiple times to the chest.

Brickhouse Primary School, where Shay was a pupil, issued a statement at the time to say the school was deeply saddened by the tragic death.

"Shay was a bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well liked by all, and she will be very sadly missed by everyone," read the statement.

Tributes including toys, cards and balloons poured in and some parents of children who attended the same school had set up an online Go Fund Me fundraiser to collect money for Shay's funeral.

