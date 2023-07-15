Indian-Origin Man Convicted Of Attack On Teen Ex-Girlfriend In UK

(Representative Image)

A 23-year-old Indian-origin man has been handed a suspended prison sentence and rehabilitation orders after being found guilty of attacking his teenage ex-girlfriend in the West Midlands region of England.

Dylan Singh appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage to the victim's phone.

According to a court report in 'Birmingham Live' this week, District Judge Adrian Lower said there was an "element of control" when Singh followed his victim on and off a bus in December 2021 as he handed a two-year sentence for the "prolonged assault", which will be suspended for two years conditional on Singh's behaviour.

He is also subject to 30-day rehabilitation, 200 hours of unpaid work, and restraining orders.

The court heard how the victim, who met Singh on Snapchat, was left with a black eye, swelling to her eye, red marks, and bruising from the attack.

In a statement, the victim, who cannot be named as a minor, said she was now "fearful of meeting new people and starting new relationships" since the assault.

Singh is also reported to have told her that he had "learned his lesson not to go out with white girls".

His lawyer, Adam Wieczerzak, told the court that it referred to how his "mother and grandmother are pressuring him to settle down with an Indian girl, but he has no particular view on the subject".

Wieczerzak added that while his client continued to deny the offence, he accepted the guilty verdict of the jury.

