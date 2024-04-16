Indian Navy Seizes 940 Kg Of Narcotics In High Seas

The drugs were seized by Indian Navy's MARCOs commandos.

The Indian Navy has seized 940 kg of narcotics in the Western Arabian Sea, officials said.

Indian Navy's elite MARCOs commandos, deployed onboard frontline ship INS Talwar, seized the narcotics from a dhow as part of the 'Operation Crimson Barracuda', a Navy spokesperson said.

"Indian Naval ship INS Talwar, mission deployed in Western Arabian Sea for maritime security operations, as part of combined task force led operation Crimson Barracuda successfully apprehended a suspicious 'dhow' on April 13," the official said.

"The ship's specialist boarding teams and MARCOs seized 940 kgs of contraband narcotics. The drugs are being disposed off as per standard operating procedures," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)