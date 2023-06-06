Watch: Navy's Made In India Heavy Weight Torpedo Strikes Underwater Target

Anti-submarine heavyweight torpedo named Varunastra was inducted into the Indian Navy in 2016.

An indigenously developed heavy weight torpedo successfully hit its underwater target in a recent test conducted by the Indian Navy. A video of the test was shared on Twitter.

The video shows the torpedo striking the target under the water causing a huge splash in the sea.

“Successful engagement of an Underwater Target by an indigenously developed Heavy Weight Torpedo is a significant milestone in Indian Navy & DRDO India's quest for accurate delivery of ordnance on target in the underwater domain,” the spokesperson of Indian Navy tweeted.

“This showcases our commitment to Future Proof Combat Readiness through Aatma Nirbharta,” a subsequent tweet read.

The anti-submarine heavyweight torpedo named Varunastra was inducted into the Indian Navy in 2016. It is developed by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory of the DRDO for the Navy. According to DRDO, it is an electrically-propelled torpedo which can target submarines both I shallow waters and in an intense countermeasures environment.

The weight of the torpedo is 1.25 tonnes and it can carry around 250 kg of explosives while traveling at about 40 nautical miles an hour.

Last year, the Indian Navy accurately hit a low flying target with its surface-to-air (SAM) system from one of the frigates in the Indian waters. In a video shared by the Navy, a missile comes out of its silo and takes position. After launching, the missile heads towards its target and a blast occurs above the waters indicating that the low-flying object was successfully hit by the missile.

“All in a day's work! Watch Your Navy's guided-missile anti-submarine stealth frigate do what it does best - successfully engage a low flying target with its SAM system, reaffirming the mantra of her crew, HIT FIRST! HIT HARD! Congrats to the team for a text book bullseye BZ,” the Indian Navy tweeted.