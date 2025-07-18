"Build Good Image": Centre After Indian Woman Caught Stealing In US

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday asked Indian citizens in foreign countries to abide by the laws there, a message that came against the backdrop of a viral video purportedly showing an Indian woman being held by police authorities after she allegedly tried to shoplift several items at a high-end store in the US.

Asked about the viral video during his weekly media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "When a person is living in any country - whether they are a citizen of that country or a foreign national - it is their responsibility to abide by the laws there."

"Whenever our people go abroad, we always urge them to respect and follow the laws of that country, so that they can build a good and positive image for themselves, and through them, also project a good image of our country," Mr Jaiswal added.

The woman allegedly spent over seven hours at a Target store in Illinois, picking up items worth $1,300 (about Rs 1.1 lakh). She then tried to leave the store without paying.

The incident took place in May and came to light after a Target employee's confrontation with the woman went viral.

In the video, she can also be heard offering to pay for the items.

"I am really sorry to bother you if it is. I am not from this country. I am not going to stay here," she said.

The woman police officer interrogating the woman replied, "Are you allowed to steal things in India? I did not think so."

US Embassy's Visa Warning

The US Embassy in India this week issued a visa warning stating that committing assault, theft, or burglary in the United States could lead to a visa being revoked.

In a post on X, the embassy further said that such acts could make one ineligible for future US visas, preventing re-entry into the country.

"Committing assault, theft, or burglary in the United States won't just cause you legal issues - it could lead to your visa being revoked and make you ineligible for future US visas. The United States values law and order and expects foreign visitors to follow all US laws," it said.

Last month, the embassy in a post had warned that a US visa is "a privilege, not a right". It said that the screening does not stop after a visa has been issued, and authorities might revoke it if one breaks the law.