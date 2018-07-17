Indian Navy Rescues 2 Crew Members From Floating Indonesian Dock

An Advanced Light Helicopter was used to evacuate the Indonesian crew members. (Representational)

The Indian Navy today rescued two crew members stranded inside an Indonesian floating dock which got grounded off Thottappally beach in Alappuzha district, a Defence spokesman said today.

The floating dry dock, Al Fattan, coming from Sabang in Indonesia and headed to Abu Dhabi had got grounded off Thottappally beach two days ago.

There was a request for assistance with rescue of two crew members stranded inside.

An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) from Indian Naval Air Squadron 322 was launched by Southern Naval Command to evacuate the Indonesian crew members.

They were brought to INS Garuda and handed over to Coast Guard and civil administration for emigration formalities, the spokesman said.

He said the rescue operation was not easy due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

Strong winds and rain were a major impediment in operations at sea. The spokesman also said the operation was "an example of jointmanship" as the rescue operation was carried out on the request of Coast Guard.

Carrying out the emigration formalities is the responsibility of Coast Guard, he said.