Indian Navy Develops Anti-Swarm Drones To Safeguard From Enemy Attacks

The Indian Navy has developed an indigenous navigation system and an anti-swarm drone, capable of building walls around its own warships or assets to protect them from any attack by enemy drones, said officials.

Speaking to ANI on the anti-swarm drone ammunition, Commander Indian Navy, MN Pasha said, "The speciality of this ammunition is it has 300 steel balls, on detonation, it will spread and create a wall of balls and it will destroy the drones. It is highly effective and completed lab trials."

As drones become more accessible and sophisticated, it is imperative to develop robust systems that can effectively counter their malicious use. The anti-swarm drone ammunition serves as an essential tool in bolstering national security.

Another Naval Officer spoke on the indigenous navigation systems of the Indian Navy and said, "Apart from the virtual training, we have multiple indigenous systems displayed which includes the indigenous navigation console that has been fitted on multiple Indian naval platforms and has been successfully deployed for trials for over three months now."

The Indian Navy is progressing with the development of niche technologies through its Swavlamban initiative. The programme, launched last year, involves collaborating with start-ups and MSMEs to develop technologies such as autonomous weaponized swarms, underwater swarm drones, fire-fighting robots, and more.

"The indigenous combat information and control system that has been deployed for the Indian naval submarines is in use. It helps us to gather data from multiple sensors and weapon systems and merge it together," he said.

These two systems actually represent the indigenization in its true sense as well as the total comprehensive integration for the Indian naval ships and submarines, added the Naval officer.

Speaking about NISHAR (Network for Information Sharing), the Naval officer said, "This system provides a common frame of network where all can come up together and use a common network of communication together."

"With this, we have become one of the few navies that have the capability to operate with a common communication network when carrying out our exercises with friendly foreign countries," he added.

The Dronaam counter-drone system was displayed at the Indian Navy's Swavalamban 2023 exhibition yesterday in the national capital.

The Indian Air Force placed orders for 100 of these systems which jam the communication of the drones with their ground station.

These guns were deployed in the G20 Summit also by the Indian Air Force. This is completely indigenous and has won the IDEX competition in 2021, said Akshay Jain, Gurutva Systems on Wednesday.

The Indian Navy's anti-swarm drone 30 mm ammunition is displayed at the Indian Navy's Swavalambam 2023 exhibition at Bharat Mandapam.

The drone is capable of building an iron wall around its own warships or assets to protect it from any attack by enemy swarm drones including hundreds of drones. The 30mm ammo is used by the AK-630 close-in weapon system. The ammunition has been developed in partnership with a defence research lab in Pune.

In anti-swarm drone ammunition, a single shell will burst and disperse 300 steel balls and multiple shells will be fired. A wall of steel will be created in the air that will protect the assets from any aerial or drone attack.

The ammunition will be fired from an AK 630 gun mounted on a ship. The Navy is working on a proximity fuse that makes it more lethal as with this technology it bursts near the drone.

