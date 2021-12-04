PM Modi Praises Exemplary Contributions, Courage Of Indian Navy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings on the occasion of Navy Day and said Indian Navy personnel have always been at the forefront of mitigating crisis situations like natural disasters.

Sharing a snippet of one of his old episodes of ''Mann Ki Baat'' radio programme where he talked about the Navy day, PM Modi tweeted, "Greetings on Navy Day. We are proud of the exemplary contributions of the Indian navy. Our navy is widely respected for its professionalism and outstanding courage. Our navy personnel have always been at the forefront of mitigating crisis situations like natural disasters."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh sharing a video of the Indian Navy on his Twitter wrote "On this special day commemorating Indian Navy''s daring ''Operation Trident'' during 1971 war, my greetings and best wishes to all personnel of this outstanding force which continues to protect our national interest through maritime security."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings to Navy personnel and their families.

"Greetings to our brave Indian Navy personnel and their families on the special occasion of Navy Day. The nation is proud of our valorous Naval force for their commitment towards securing India''s maritime interests and helping the countrymen during the civil emergencies," Mr Shah tweeted.

Every year, December 4 is celebrated as Navy Day to commemorate the decisive naval action by the Indian Naval ships on Karachi Port, which heralded the victory of India over Pakistan in the Indo-Pak War of 1971.

