Navy Day 2019: PM Modi, President Kovind, Leaders Wish On Navy Day

India Navy Day theme this year is "Indian Navy-Salient, Strong and Swift".

On the occasion of Navy Day today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Navy personnel, saying their service and sacrifice has made India safer. "On Navy Day, we salute our courageous Navy personnel. Their valuable service and sacrifice have made our nation stronger and safer," PM Modi tweeted. He also posted a short video on Indian Naval history.

On Navy Day, we salute our courageous navy personnel. Their valuable service and sacrifice have made our nation stronger and safer.

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended wished on Navy Day.

"On Navy Day, my good wishes to all officers and men and women of the Indian Navy. Nation is proud of your commitment in protecting our maritime frontiers, securing our trade routes, and providing assistance in times of civil emergencies. May you ever rule the waters. Jai Hind!" President Kovind tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also conveyed his best wishes to the Indian Navy personnel and saluted their invincible courage on Navy Day.

"On the Navy Day, I convey my best wishes and greetings to all the Indian Navy personnel and their families. The nation has unwavering faith and pride in the Indian Navy. It is the manifestation of India's maritime power. We salute their indomitable courage and valour," Mr Singh tweeted.

Navy Day is celebrated every year on December 4 to commemorate the attack on the Karachi harbour during the Indo-Pakistan war on this day in 1971 by the Indian Navy.

