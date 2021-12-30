Indian Navy Evacuates Its Sailor From Mozambique After Medical Emergency

The sailor has been brought back to India, the Navy said

The Indian Navy conducted a medical evacuation of one of its sailors from Mozambique on Thursday and brought him back to India, officials said. An aircraft of the Indian Navy on a routine deployment to the southern Indian Ocean was diverted for the medical evacuation, they said.

As part of Mission Sagar, the Navy's ship Kesari was deployed to Maputo in Mozambique to deliver food, two fast interceptor craft, and self-defence equipment when one of the sailors was required to be evacuated to India for medical intervention, they added.

The Navy extended its gratitude to the Government of Mozambique, neurosurgeon Sergio Fernandes Salvador, intensivist Momede Rafico Mussa Bagus, and paediatric nephrologist Simple Singh - of Indian origin - at the Privado Hospital of Maputo for their "dedicated efforts in providing medical attention to the sailor and for the safe medical evacuation".

The medical evacuation was undertaken in close coordination and support of the Indian High Commission in Mozambique, officials noted.

This exercise once again brings out the inherent flexibility of the Indian Navy's platforms to change their roles while being deployed on other missions, they said.