Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Likely In Assam, Odisha: Weather Department

Monsoon likely to move west-northwestwards and become well marked in 48 hours: IMD (Representational)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of Tamil Nadu and some parts of west-central and north Bay of Bengal.

"Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, some more parts of west-central and north Bay of Bengal; most parts of Mizoram and Manipur and Tripura and some parts of Assam and Nagaland," IMD said in a tweet.

IMD also said that due to strengthening of southwesterly flow, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely along the west coast of India from June 10 to June 13.

The low-pressure area lies over east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-troposphere levels tilting southwestwards with height.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become well marked during the next 48 hours.

The conditions are also likely to become favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon during subsequent 24 hours into some parts of Maharashtra, remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana, Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Bay of Bengal and northeastern states (entire Sikkim) and some parts of Odisha and West Bengal, IMD observed.