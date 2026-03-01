Indian Man In Dubai Praises UAE's Calm And Efficient Response After Iran Attack Disrupts Flights

A Indian-origin professional shared a firsthand account on LinkedIn describing the calm and organised response of the UAE during an unexpected crisis at the airport. He explained that they had been waiting at the airport for several hours, as they had a 1 pm flight to Delhi. But after boarding, passengers were asked to disembark at 3 am because Iran had attacked the UAE.

He wrote, "In that moment on the plane, there was uncertainty. Hushed conversations. Phones lighting up with news alerts. That strange collective silence when nobody quite knows what to say."

"But here's what happened next - and this is the part worth talking about. The UAE kicked into gear immediately. Within a short time of disembarking, a dedicated waiting area was set up for all affected passengers. Organized. Calm. Clear communication," he added.

Most notably, emergency visas were immediately issued for tourists, allowing those with no prior plans or hotel bookings to remain legally safe.

He further mentioned, "Think about that for a second. In the middle of a geopolitical crisis, with airspace shutting down and flights grounded - the UAE was actively making sure that visitors who had no plan to stay, who had no hotel booked, who were just passing through - were legally covered, safe, and documented. Not chaos. Not bureaucracy. Instant humanity."

He also said that while many countries would have abandoned travellers without information during such a time, the UAE made decisions, took careful steps, prepared lounges, provided food, and ensured safety.

Finally, he shared his experience, writing, "Waiting for my flight. Safe. Grateful. And genuinely proud to be based here."

