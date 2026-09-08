Indian High Commissioner Meets Bangladesh President, Discusses Ties

India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi met the President of the country, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in a courtesy call at the Bangabhaban.

This is the first time that the Indian High Commissioner has met the President of Bangladesh.

During the meeting, the Bangladesh President laid emphasis on the quick resolving of the outstanding issues between Bangladesh and India through discussions to further strengthen and sustain the existing relations between the two countries, Bangladesh Sangbad Sanstha reported.

"Mutual trust and confidence between the peoples of the two countries would increase further if matters of mutual interest were resolved through fair and mutually acceptable solutions," he said.

According to the report, the Bangladesh President urged India to take effective measures to ensure a fair share of the waters of common rivers, including the Ganges and the Teesta. It added that Trivedi said the government was taking positive measures in this regard.

The High Commissioner conveyed warm greetings to the President and wished him success for his continued service to the people of Bangladesh.

"The discussion underscored the deep-rooted bonds between India and Bangladesh, built on shared history, close cultural ties and people-to-people relations. They emphasised the importance of strengthening the bilateral partnership for the mutual benefit of the peoples of the two sovereign countries," the Indian High Commission said in a statement.

President Alamgir said Bangladesh attaches special importance to its relations with India as its closest neighbour and an important trade and development partner.

He said Bangladesh is interested in building a respectful, forward-looking, mutually respectful and mutually beneficial partnership with India while upholding sovereign equality, national interests and dignity, and the welfare of the people.

The Indian High Commissioner expressed hope that the two countries would continue to work together and sought the President's cooperation in discharging his responsibilities.