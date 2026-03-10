Indian Forum In UAE Sets Up 24x7 Control Room For Stranded Indians

Amid the ongoing travel disruptions in the Middle East, the Indian People's Forum (IPF) has set up a 24x7 multipurpose control room in the UAE to assist stranded Indians.

The control room is helping coordinate support related to travel tickets, food, accommodation, transport, visa and passport issues, medical assistance and coordination with the Indian mission. The initiative has become a key support system for Indians who have been left stranded due to flight disruptions and travel uncertainties.

According to IPF, the helplines have been receiving a large number of calls over the past several days from distressed passengers across different Emirates.

Volunteers are working round the clock in shifts to ensure that every call is attended to and those seeking help are provided immediate assistance. The organisation says that after extensive reporting in Indian media about the helplines, the number of calls increased significantly as more stranded passengers reached out for support.

So far, IPF has handled more than 2,000 cases, while over 1,500 Indians have already been assisted in returning to India. In addition, the organisation has provided accommodation to more than 385 people, arranged over 900 food packets, and offered medical support in more than 37 cases. Volunteers are also helping passengers coordinate flights and arranging accommodation again in cases where flights are cancelled, ensuring that people are not left without support.

The assistance is being provided in close coordination with the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi, the Consulate General of India, Dubai, and various community networks across the UAE.

Speaking to NDTV, Jitendra Vaidya, President of IPF, said the organisation has already helped a large number of Indians during the crisis.

“So far we have assisted more than 1,500 Indians. We are providing all kinds of support they require, including accommodation, food, travel coordination and assistance to return home.”

He also stated that volunteers from different state councils and emirates are working continuously to ensure that stranded passengers receive timely help and guidance. The organisation has also appealed to the Indian community in the UAE to come together in the spirit of solidarity and support those in need during this challenging time.

Shivam Srivastava, General Secretary of the IPF Youth Forum, said the organisation created the control room to support Indians across the UAE who are facing distress.

“We have set up a multipurpose control room to help Indians across the UAE. A number of people have been approaching us. Many of them are stressed, but when they come to us we try to provide all kinds of assistance and support.”