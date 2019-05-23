Pakistan Should End ''Proxy War'' Against India: Indian Envoy

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the February 14 Pulwama attack

Pakistan should end its "proxy war" against India and make efforts to build trust with New Delhi to move forward the bilateral relationship, Indian high commissioner to Islamabad Ajay Bisaria said Wednesday.

"There is a lack of trust in the bilateral relations. We think that trust-building is key to move forward the relationship," Mr Bisaria said in an interview to Pakistani news website independenturdu.com.

The diplomat said proxy war against India should end to further the bilateral ties between the two neighbours.

"We have been taking about the proxy war for many years. It is important to stop the use of (Pakistani) soil for terrorism...It (proxy war) is being used against India for many years," he said.

There is a general opinion in India that "we should have good ties with Pakistan", Mr Bisaria said, adding that it is possible only when terrorism is stopped.

The envoy said he support cricketing ties between the two nations but suitable and proper environment were important for resumption of such ties.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the February 14 Pulwama attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group which killed 40 CRPF personnel.

Amid mounting outrage, the Indian Air Force carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting a JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26.

The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured an Indian pilot, who was handed over to India on March 1.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019