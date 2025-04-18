Indian Embassy Repatriates 4 Nationals Scammed In Myanmar's Myawaddy

The Indian Embassy in Myanmar on Friday said that four Indian nationals who were victims of scam operations in Myawaddy have been repatriated.

The Embassy advised against accepting such job offers and entry/exit without border immigration in Myanmar and Thailand, which can restrict future entry.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy said, "We facilitated exit permit by Myanmar authorities for these 4 Indian nationals from Myawaddy compounds and repatriation through' Yangon y'day. We strongly advise against such job offers and entry/exit without border immigration in Myanmar/Thailand, which can restrict future entry."

So far, a total of 36 Indian nationals who were victims of the Myawaddy scam compounds have been repatriated.

32 of those were repatriated on April 10, while four were released from Myawaddy cyber-scam networks on April 12.

In a statement, the Embassy reiterated its warning against falling for fraudulent job offers and emphasised that unauthorised movement across the Myanmar-Thailand border is illegal and may result in future entry bans.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar wrote on April 10, "32 Indian nationals, victims of Myawaddy scam compounds, repatriated through' Mae Sot today. We re-emphasise our advice against such job offers and caution that entry/exit without border immigration in Myanmar/Thailand is illegal and can lead to future entry restrictions."

"Four more Indian nationals released from Myawaddy cyber-scam networks were brought from Hpa-An to Yangon by Myanmar authorities and handed over to the Mission representative yesterday. They will be repatriated to India once the consular process and exit permit are done," the embassy said on April 12.

Earlier in February, the Voice of America had reported that Myanmar's scam operations were expanding south along Thailand's border, and would continue operating as long as their access to SIM cards, Starlink satellites, electricity and the key human resources -- scammers -- continues.

Thailand's opposition People's Party lawmaker Rangsiman Rome had told VOA that the Myawaddy area in Myanmar, opposite the Thai border town of Mae Sot, is the "global capital" of scams.

The Indian Embassy in Thailand has been actively warning Indian nationals about the risks associated with accepting job offers without proper verification, especially those that involve crossing into Myanmar. The embassy continues to collaborate closely with local authorities to address these issues and protect the interests of Indian citizens abroad.

