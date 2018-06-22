Embassy Official Visits US Detention Centre Where 52 Indians Are Held A group of Democratic lawmakers from the Oregon had visited the facility and later told the media about the alleged inhuman condition of the illegal immigrants.

Share EMAIL PRINT The Indian embassy said officials are closely monitoring the situation of Indian detainees in the US. New Delhi: India has established contact with the detention centres in the US where nearly 100 Indians, mostly from Punjab, are detained for illegally entering the country through its southern border. A group of 52 Indians, mostly Sikhs, are at a detention facility in Oregon for allegedly being part of a large group of illegal immigrants seeking asylum, an American lawmaker had said earlier this week.



In a statement, the Indian embassy in the US said a consular official visited the detention facility in Oregon and that the embassy officials will also be visiting another detention centre in New Mexico where more Indians are being held.



"We have established contacts with both the detention facilities. A consular official has visited the detention facility in Oregon and another one is scheduled to visit the detention facility in New Mexico. We are monitoring the situation," the embassy said.



The Indians form the largest group of detainees among the 123 illegal immigrants being held at a facility, Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici had said.



A



The immigrants are seeking asylum in the US.



"Through our Punjabi translator, we learned that these men were planning to request asylum because they faced severe religious persecution in India. Most are Sikh or Christian. Instead they were incarcerated in a federal prison," Ms Bonamici said.



"They said they came to the United States for religious freedom, but they felt as if they were 'going crazy' because they are being confined in small cells for up to 22 hours a day," the Congresswoman said.



The Indian detainees pointed out that the other non-immigrant prisoners get far more time out of cells, she said.



India has established contact with the detention centres in the US where nearly 100 Indians, mostly from Punjab, are detained for illegally entering the country through its southern border. A group of 52 Indians, mostly Sikhs, are at a detention facility in Oregon for allegedly being part of a large group of illegal immigrants seeking asylum, an American lawmaker had said earlier this week.In a statement, the Indian embassy in the US said a consular official visited the detention facility in Oregon and that the embassy officials will also be visiting another detention centre in New Mexico where more Indians are being held."We have established contacts with both the detention facilities. A consular official has visited the detention facility in Oregon and another one is scheduled to visit the detention facility in New Mexico. We are monitoring the situation," the embassy said.The Indians form the largest group of detainees among the 123 illegal immigrants being held at a facility, Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici had said. group of Democratic lawmakers from the Oregon had visited the facility and later told the media about the alleged inhuman condition of the illegal immigrants.The immigrants are seeking asylum in the US."Through our Punjabi translator, we learned that these men were planning to request asylum because they faced severe religious persecution in India. Most are Sikh or Christian. Instead they were incarcerated in a federal prison," Ms Bonamici said. "They said they came to the United States for religious freedom, but they felt as if they were 'going crazy' because they are being confined in small cells for up to 22 hours a day," the Congresswoman said.The Indian detainees pointed out that the other non-immigrant prisoners get far more time out of cells, she said. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter