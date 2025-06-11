Indian Man Who Was Pinned Down At US Airport Had Entered Country Illegally

A man filmed being pinned to the floor and handcuffed by law enforcement officials in the United States has been identified as an Indian national who had illegally entered the country.

According to sources, the individual, whose footage went viral on social media, is from Haryana and was in the process of being deported from Newark's Liberty International Airport. He had entered the United States without a valid visa. His deportation was being carried out by US officials under a court order.

The man, whose name has not been disclosed, was in transit at Newark when his behaviour was deemed unfit for travel. He was restrained and subsequently admitted to a medical facility.

Sources confirm that he will be deported once he is declared medically fit to travel. The Indian Consulate in New York is currently working with US authorities to address the case.

On June 8, a video of the incident was posted by Kunal Jain, an Indo-American social entrepreneur, who tweeted: "I witnessed a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night-handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal. He came chasing dreams, not causing harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy."

I witnessed a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night— handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal. He came chasing dreams, not causing harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy. @IndianEmbassyUS #immigrationraids pic.twitter.com/0cINhd0xU1 — Kunal Jain (@SONOFINDIA) June 8, 2025

The Indian government responded to the post with further details of the case now emerging.