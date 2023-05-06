Cricketer's Wife Stalked, Harassed In Delhi, 1 Arrested: Cops

She also accused the Delhi Police of not registering her complaint initially.

Cricketer Nitish Rana's wife was allegedly stalked and chased by two men in Delhi on Friday, the police said. A case was registered by Delhi Police and one of the accused has been arrested.

According to the police, Mr Rana's wife, Saachi Marwah, was on her way home from work in Delhi's Kirti Nagar when two men stalked her on a two-wheeler, came next to the vehicle she was travelling in and started hitting the car. Ms Marwah managed to capture the act on her phone and posted pictures of the two men on her social media handle.

She also accused the Delhi Police of not registering her complaint initially and telling her to "let it go" as she managed to reach home safely.

Just saw Nitish Rana's wife's Instagram stories (Saachi Marwah). Two men hit her car and followed her and Delhi police to her to leave it since they left??? This is so unacceptable! pic.twitter.com/UMQwB92xWo — PS ⚡️ (@Neelaasapphire) May 5, 2023

"Just a casual day in Delhi. On my way back home from work. These guys randomly started hitting my car! Just no reason, stalked and chased and the police told me on the phone when I complained, 'so now that you've reached home safe, let it go! Next time, number note kar lena' (note the number next time). Aye aye captain, next time I'll take their phone numbers also!" Mr Marwah shared on her Instagram stories.

Ms Marwah is an 'architectural designer' by profession according to her social media handles and is married to Indian Premier League (IPL) outfit Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cricketer Nitish Rana.