Pilots' Association Writes To Air India, Demands Details Of UK Virus Strain

Six UK returnees have been found positive for the new COVID-19 variant in India (Representational)

Indian Commercial Pilots' Association has written to Air India Director (Operations), demanding information regarding the new COVID-19 variant.

"We demand the company procure info from labs and promptly inform all pilots who have tested COVID positive and pilots who may test positive in future if they are infected with this deadlier variant of SARs-CoV-2," the Association said in its letter.

"We demand that this is the interest of the country, the frontline workers of Air India and their families to ensure that this deadlier lineage B.1.1.7 does not get a foothold into our homes. We are hopeful that the company and the government will not hesitate in promptly providing this crucial information," it said.

Taking a strong step as a precaution against the virus strain first detected in the UK, the Central government has temporarily suspended all flights coming from the UK with effect from the midnight of December 23 till December 31, 2020.

