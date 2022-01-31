Indian Coast Guard Recovers Drugs Worth ₹ 3,950 Crore In 2021

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) seized drugs and contrabands worth Rs 3,950 crore. (Representational)

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) seized drugs and contrabands worth Rs 3,950 crore in the last one year and the force is likely to have 200 ships and 80 aircraft by 2025, an official statement said on Monday.

The force has saved 1,226 lives at sea in the last one year and 11,082 lives since its inception which translates into the saving of one precious life at sea every second day, the statement noted.

The Indian Coast Guard is celebrating its 46th Raising Day on Tuesday.

"From a modest beginning with just seven surface platforms in 1978, the ICG has grown into a formidable force with 158 ships and 70 aircraft in its inventory and is likely to achieve targeted force levels of 200 surface platforms and 80 aircraft by 2025," the statement mentioned. Despite the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the ICG has maintained a round-the-clock vigil in India's exclusive economic zone in seas by deploying about 50 ships and 12 aircraft daily, it noted.

"The hawk-eye vigil of the ICG ensured seizure of drugs and contraband worth more than Rs 11,924 crore since the inception of which more than Rs 3,950 crore worth drugs and contrabands were seized in the last one year," it stated.

The ICG said that to date, it has apprehended more than 13,354 crew and over 1,568 boats involved in illegal activities in India's exclusive economic zone.

"A total of 40 foreign crew with seven boats were apprehended in 2021, thereby asserting maritime security and economic sovereignty of our country in our waters," it mentioned.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the force added five new-generation ships and eight advanced light helicopters to its fleet in the last one year, it stated.

Additionally, continuous close coast surveillance is being maintained through a coastal surveillance network -- consisting of radars, electro-optic sensors etc -- that has been set up at 46 sites along the Indian coast, it mentioned.

"To ensure near gap-free surveillance of the entire coastline, additional 38 radar stations are being set up and integrated into Phase-II of coastal surveillance network project," it stated.