Indian Climber Piyali Basak Rescued From Nepal's Mount Makalu

Piyali Basak scaled Mt Makalu on Wednesday without supplemental oxygen. (File)

Indian mountaineer Piyali Basak who scaled Mt. Makalu has been rescued from the mountain after she experienced some difficulty while descending from the peak, the organisers said.

Piyali, who scaled Mt Makalu on Wednesday without supplemental oxygen, got struck above Camp IV on the 8,485 metres high peak, Pasang Sherpa, Chairman at Pioneer Adventure said.

“Piyali has been successfully rescued by a team of three skilled Sherpas from an elevation of 7,800 metres,” said Pasang.

“She is aware and has been talking,” he added.

“Piyali has now been taken back to camp III, and she will be airlifted by a helicopter from here to Kathmandu Friday morning,” he told PTI over the phone.

“All necessary precautions are taken to ensure a smooth and secure descent,” he said adding “All necessary support and medical assistance are being provided to her.” "Piyali was very slow and couldn't move when she arrived at around 7,800m descending from the summit point," according to Sherpa.

Piyali is one of the four Indian mountaineers, who scaled the world's fifth-highest peak.

Six Sherpa mountain guides, including Angdawa Sherpa, also successfully climbed the Makalu under the expedition organised by Pioneer Adventure.

