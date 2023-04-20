



Breaking News

Indian Mountaineer, Who Went Missing At Nepal's Mount Annapurna, Found Alive

Indian climber Anurag Maloo, who went missing while descending Nepal's Mount Annapurna last week, has been found alive. "He is found alive. He has been taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he is still alive," Sudhir, his brother said.

Anurag Maloo set out to climb Mount Annapurna last week; but fell down when he was at an altitude of 6,000 metres while descending on April 17.

Mr Maloo is on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres and the seven highest points in all seven continents to create awareness and drive action towards achieving the UN Global Goals.

He has been awarded REX Karam- Veer Chakra and became the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador from India.