All About Bharat-Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour: A 14-Day Journey By IRCTC

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is launching an exclusive 14-day Bharat-Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour. It will allow visitors to explore the natural beauty and rich culture of Northeast India and the neighbouring country. The journey begins on June 28 from Delhi's Safdarjung Railway Station.

Bharat-Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour: Journey

The tour begins with a train journey from Delhi to Guwahati, the gateway to Northeast India. Upon arrival, travellers will visit the revered Kamakhya Temple atop the Nilachal Hills.

From Guwahati, the group will proceed by road to Shillong, with a scenic stop at Umiam Lake, known for its pristine waters and its border with Bangladesh. In Shillong, the itinerary includes visits to the Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians, the picturesque Ward's Lake, and the culturally rich Don Bosco Museum.

The tour continues with a full-day excursion to Cherrapunji, famed for its heavy rainfall and scenic beauty. Visitors will see the Seven Sisters Falls, Nohkalikai Falls, and the Mawsmai Caves with their unique limestone formations. The return journey includes a visit to Elephant Falls in Shillong.

After Meghalaya, the tour moves to West Bengal's Hasimara Railway Station, the nearest railhead to Bhutan. From here, travellers cross into Bhutan via Phuentsholing, after completing immigration formalities.

In Bhutan, the tour covers Thimphu, where travellers will visit Buddha Point, Motithang Takin Preserve, the National Library, Thimphu Handicraft Market, and Tashi Chho Dzong.

The group will then move to Punakha, stopping at Dochula Pass along the way, and visit the Punakha Dzong.

The final destination is Paro, with visits to Lamperi Royal Botanical Park, Tamchog Lhakhang Iron Bridge, Paro Dzong, the base of Tiger's Nest Monastery, and the National Museum.

The tour also includes a traditional hot stone bath and a cultural performance.

Tour Details And Prices

Duration: 14 days/13 nights

Total Seats: 150

Classes And Prices (per person, double occupancy):

Superior AC I (Coupe): Rs 1,58,850

Superior AC I (Cabin): Rs 1,44,892

Deluxe AC II Tier: Rs 1,29,495

Comfort AC III Tier: Rs 1,18,965

Prices are all-inclusive, covering train travel, 3-star hotel accommodation, vegetarian meals, transfers, sightseeing, travel insurance, and a tour escort.

Booking And Important Notes

As per the IRCTC notice,

Bookings open on the IRCTC website and are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Indian Railways offers approximately a 33 per cent concession under the Bharat Gaurav Train scheme, already included in the pricing.

Passengers must provide PAN details post-booking.

Valid passport (minimum 6 months validity) or original voter ID with hologram and two recent passport-sized photos are required for Bhutan immigration.

The seating arrangement will be finalised three days before departure.

The Bharat-Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour promises an unforgettable Himalayan experience.