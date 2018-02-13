Indian, Chinese Armies Hold Border Meet In Chushul The meeting was held at Chinese Army's Moldo Garrison on the occasion of Chinese spring festival, they said.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Delegations of both countries reaffirmed their commitment towards enhancing peace. (File photo) New Delhi: Army men from India and China today held a ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) at a Chinese garrison in Chushul Sector of eastern Ladakh during which both sides reaffirmed their commitment in maintaining peace along the border, officials said.



The meeting was held at Chinese Army's Moldo Garrison on the occasion of Chinese spring festival, they said.



"Delegations of both countries reaffirmed their commitment towards enhancing existing cordial relations and maintaining peace," said an army official.



There are five BPM points along the nearly 4,000 km-long Sino-India border. The BPM points are Kibithu, Bum La, Daulat Beg Oldi, Chushul and Nathu La.



Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day-long standoff in Doklam last year after the Indian side stopped construction of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army. The face-off had began on June 16 and ended on August 28.







Army men from India and China today held a ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) at a Chinese garrison in Chushul Sector of eastern Ladakh during which both sides reaffirmed their commitment in maintaining peace along the border, officials said.The meeting was held at Chinese Army's Moldo Garrison on the occasion of Chinese spring festival, they said."Delegations of both countries reaffirmed their commitment towards enhancing existing cordial relations and maintaining peace," said an army official.There are five BPM points along the nearly 4,000 km-long Sino-India border. The BPM points are Kibithu, Bum La, Daulat Beg Oldi, Chushul and Nathu La. Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day-long standoff in Doklam last year after the Indian side stopped construction of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army. The face-off had began on June 16 and ended on August 28.